Rajasthan man held with 180kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:27 IST

Police on Tuesday arrested a Rajasthan resident and claimed to have recovered 180kg poppy husk and 1kg opium from him.

The accused was identified as Kishan Lal, 23, of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan. The truck carrying the contraband was impounded.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Jalandhar sadar police station.

The police said on a tip off, a special check-point was set up on the Jandiala-Jalandhar road. The police intercepted the truck and found the drugs hidden in its cabin.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the suspect, who has links with drug peddlers in Rajasthan, was supplying drugs to different parts of Punjab. The contraband was meant to be delivered in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Jagraon, he added.

“During interrogation he told the police that he purchased poppy husk at ₹2,200 per kg and sell it at ₹5,000. Also, he sold opium at double rate,” Bhullar said.