e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cities / Rajasthan man held with 180kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Rajasthan man held with 180kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Tuesday arrested a Rajasthan resident and claimed to have recovered 180kg poppy husk and 1kg opium from him.

The accused was identified as Kishan Lal, 23, of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan. The truck carrying the contraband was impounded.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Jalandhar sadar police station.

The police said on a tip off, a special check-point was set up on the Jandiala-Jalandhar road. The police intercepted the truck and found the drugs hidden in its cabin.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the suspect, who has links with drug peddlers in Rajasthan, was supplying drugs to different parts of Punjab. The contraband was meant to be delivered in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Jagraon, he added.

“During interrogation he told the police that he purchased poppy husk at ₹2,200 per kg and sell it at ₹5,000. Also, he sold opium at double rate,” Bhullar said.

tags
top news
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
JMM’s Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt, to take oath on December 29
JMM’s Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt, to take oath on December 29
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities