Each family will get health insurance cover of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh per annum under the scheme. Gehlot said a separate agriculture budget will be presented from the next financial year.(PTI file photo)
Rajasthan to bring 3,500 crore health care scheme

“For the first time in the country, we are going to implement universal health coverage in the state from next year at the cost of 3,500 crore,” chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, adding, that a Bill on Right to Health will be introduced in the assembly.
By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:39 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced to bring a Universal Health Care scheme worth 3,500 crore and a directorate for non-violence and peace in his budget speech.

“For the first time in the country, we are going to implement universal health coverage in the state from next year at the cost of 3,500 crore,” he said, adding, that a Bill on Right to Health will be introduced in the assembly. Each family will get health insurance cover of 5 lakh per annum under the scheme. Gehlot said a separate agriculture budget will be presented from the next financial year. “The biggest challenge before us while making this budget was that despite the difficult economic conditions, there should be no shortage of resources for the development of the state. We are taking this resolution to mobilize economic resources...,” Gehlot said.

Referring to the Covid pandemic, he said, “We have strengthened the health infrastructure in the state, turning this disaster into opportunities.” The CM also announced a Covid-19 package for the state.

An FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.(HT Archives. Representative image)
35-yr-old held for attack on UP cousins

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:58 AM IST
“We have arrested one Anil alia Chameli Kanjad regarding the attacks on two minor cousins. The accused confessed that he lured the girls into the fields with a packet of biscuits to rape them. He attacked the girls with an iron rod when they began to cry,” Shahjahanpur superintendent of police said.
Each family will get health insurance cover of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh per annum under the scheme. Gehlot said a separate agriculture budget will be presented from the next financial year.(PTI file photo)
Rajasthan to bring 3,500 crore health care scheme

By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:39 AM IST
“For the first time in the country, we are going to implement universal health coverage in the state from next year at the cost of 3,500 crore,” chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, adding, that a Bill on Right to Health will be introduced in the assembly.
The number of tests in the city, meanwhile, has seen a considerable dip from peak levels over the past few weeks.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Daily Covid-19 cases up to 200 in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The seven-day average of new cases (also known as the daily case trajectory of a region) now appears to be slowly inching up again — it now stands at 151, the highest in 20 days.
Delhi currently has around 6,750 buses -- 3,760 DTC and 2,990 cluster buses-- as against the Supreme Court-mandated requirement of 11,000 buses.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Transport dept readies command centre to track govt buses in real-time

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:45 AM IST
The centre has been built at the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) in Kashmere Gate and will soon be inaugurated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday after he inspected the facility.
Several buses, though not all, also had posters explaining in Hindi how one should proceed with the online ticket purchase by using the app.(PTI file photo)
Govt introduces contactless tickets on all DTC buses

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Passengers can make use of this service through the ‘Chartr’ app. Almost all the buses now have QR code stickers pasted on the back of each seat which can be scanned to make payment through the app.
With his arm instinctively holding onto the wheeled metal barrier, ready to slide as soon as another car appears, Subodh explains his arrival from his countryside home to this smoggy metropolis.
Delhiwale: His mundane security job

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:33 AM IST
In his early 30s, Subodh has been working this 9-5 shift for three years. A native of Arwal in Bihar, this is his first and so far only job in the Capital.
The Ramlila Ground is a popular venue where major political rallies and religious programmes are organised.(Amal KS/HT file photo)
No Delhi parks to be booked for events

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:16 AM IST
All three municipal corporations of Delhi have stopped taking event bookings for parks, including the Ramlila Ground, in the wake of a recent order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) citing environment loss to parks due to the holding of mass public functions such as cultural and religious events, weddings and political rallies
New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for MCD by-elections in Shalimar Bagh village, New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_24_2021_000146B)(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP over corruption in civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:11 AM IST
Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led two roadshows on Wednesday in Bawana and Shalimar Bagh campaigning for candidates of the party ahead of municipal bypolls in five wards scheduled on Sunday.
Only the chief minister is authorised to take a call on a director general of police’s posting, say officials. (HT Photo)
CM Khattar unlikely to accede to Vij’s demand for change of DGP

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Home department explains legal position on minimum tenure of two years, apex court’s rejection of Haryana’s amended law on tenure
The seized cash and weapons. (HT Photo)
4 held with 29 lakh drug money, weapons in Amritsar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Police say the arrested accused had been in contact with Pakistani smugglers for the supply of drugs and weapons
Officials said question papers and answer keys of almost all subjects for classes 6-12 of government institutes in Punjab were landing daily on at least two Youtube channels. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
Youtube channels have school pre-final question papers a day in advance

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST
BATHINDA Ahead of the final examinations in March, chinks in the examination system of Punjab education department has come to the fore as question papers of the ongoing pre-final tests are appearing on the social media in advance
(Representative Image)
Nodeep Kaur case: Haryana Police accuse her of extortion, inciting violence before HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Haryana Police have accused labour activist Nodeep Kaur of extorting money from industrialists in Kondli area of Sonepat and inciting workers during a protest on January 12, in which seven cops were reportedly injured
Suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal.
Behbal Kalan firing: Court allows SIT to procure CCTV footage of judicial complex

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The district and sessions court on Wednesday allowed the special investigation team’s plea seeking CCTV footage of judicial complex, when suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umaranangal appeared in the court on February 19
State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the initiative on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra to start drive to identify drop-out students from March 1

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The department recently released a government resolution (GR), laying down the constitution of state and district-level committees to oversee the drive that will take place from March 1 to 10.
‘Morning wake-up call’ order leaves govt teachers sleepless
‘Morning wake-up call’ order leaves govt teachers sleepless

By Deepa Sharma Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The heads of government schools, teachers and mentors in Punjab are sleepless over a new task at hand — to give early morning wake-up calls to students, asking them to study
