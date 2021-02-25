Rajasthan to bring ₹3,500 crore health care scheme
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced to bring a Universal Health Care scheme worth ₹3,500 crore and a directorate for non-violence and peace in his budget speech.
“For the first time in the country, we are going to implement universal health coverage in the state from next year at the cost of ₹3,500 crore,” he said, adding, that a Bill on Right to Health will be introduced in the assembly. Each family will get health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per annum under the scheme. Gehlot said a separate agriculture budget will be presented from the next financial year. “The biggest challenge before us while making this budget was that despite the difficult economic conditions, there should be no shortage of resources for the development of the state. We are taking this resolution to mobilize economic resources...,” Gehlot said.
Referring to the Covid pandemic, he said, “We have strengthened the health infrastructure in the state, turning this disaster into opportunities.” The CM also announced a Covid-19 package for the state.
