1.09 cr seized from bus passengers in Jharkhand’s Giridih, 3 detained: Police

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police in the wee hours on Thursday seized Rs.1.09 crore cash from two bus passengers travelling from Gaya in Bihar to West Bengal, officials said. (HT Photo/sourced)

Police said the raid was conducted around 2am in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, adding that three persons have been detained in this connection.

Giridih superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Sharma said that those detained are being questioned to ascertain the source of the cash. The matter has been informed to the income tax department, he said.

“While Rs.67 lakh was recovered from the possession of one person, Rs.42 lakh was recovered from his co-passenger,” Sharma added.

“One person carrying Rs.67 lakh cash identified himself as a jewellery dealer. He said he was carrying the cash for business to save GST. Another carrying Rs.42 lakh said he was carrying the cash of his employer to deliver someone in West Bengal,” he added.

A police official familiar with the recovery said, “It appears all three were part of one team sitting in a different place dividing the cash. They had chosen a bus for their journey to ensure that police could not suspect as it is unusual for a man of money to use a common passenger bus during night hours to travel.”

“Carrying more than Rs.50,000 cash without prior permission during the election is prohibited. We are trying to find out who this cash belongs to and to whom it was to be delivered in West Bengal”, he said.