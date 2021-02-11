IND USA
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed.
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed.
2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand

The incident took place in Jhumra Pahad forest in Jageshwar Vihar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:30 PM IST

Two CRPF jawans have been seriously injured in a gunfight with CPI (Maoist) cadre in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Jhumra Pahad forest in Jageshwar Vihar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of a Maoist camp, a joint team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF launched a combing operation in the area, a police officer said.

A force of around 50 Maoists opened fire on the security personnel upon spotting them, sparking off a gun- battle during which CRPF sepoys Satyendra Singh and Vishnu Singh received serious injuries, he said.

The injured CRPF jawans have been admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

The security personnel have surrounded the area and launched an operation in search of the Maoists, he added.

Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed.
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed.
