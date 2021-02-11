2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand
Two CRPF jawans have been seriously injured in a gunfight with CPI (Maoist) cadre in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Jhumra Pahad forest in Jageshwar Vihar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.
Acting on a tip-off about the presence of a Maoist camp, a joint team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF launched a combing operation in the area, a police officer said.
A force of around 50 Maoists opened fire on the security personnel upon spotting them, sparking off a gun- battle during which CRPF sepoys Satyendra Singh and Vishnu Singh received serious injuries, he said.
The injured CRPF jawans have been admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.
The security personnel have surrounded the area and launched an operation in search of the Maoists, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of Jharkhand residents missing in Chamoli district rises to 21
- Ten people, who are stranded, want to return to Jharkhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster
- While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi
- The CRPF commandant told police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet
- Hemant Soren decided to induct Haji Ansari’s son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, as the 10th member of his cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 118,897
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son to be inducted in Hemant cabinet
- By-election for Madhupur assembly seat is likely to be held next month and Hafizul was considered a front runner for the seat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram
- He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand High Court adjourns hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to Feb 12
- The former Bihar chief minister has been serving jail term since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad Yadav airlifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad’s condition is stable, say doctors; family visits him in Ranchi
- Lalu Prasad is serving prison terms in fodder scam cases and has been under treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi since December 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two die in mine roof collapse in Jharkhand; rescue operation on for 2 missing
- Six people went to extract mica scrap from a closed mine illegally and were buried in the debris after a large chunk of mine roof caved in Jharkhand's Koderma district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No side effect’: 1st to get vaccine, Jharkhand woman worker gives a thumbs up
- Covid 19 vaccination starts in Jharkhand with first shot to a sanitation worker in Ranchi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox