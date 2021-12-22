Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar starts Samaj Sudhar Yatra from Champaran today

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday begin his Samaj Sudhar Yatra (social reform tour) from East Champaran, where Mahatma Gandhi launched his Satyagraha against the British in 1917, on Wednesday. He will criss-cross the state before concluding the tour at Nalanda on January 15. This will be Kumar’s 13th yatra since he first became the chief minister in 2005.

Kumar has said he seeks to create awareness, particularly among the women about social ills such as those related to liquor, and to inspect the implementation of development works during the tour. The yatra is seen as part of his efforts to ensure strict implementation of the prohibition, widely considered as one reason for Kumar’s popularity among women voters.

Nitish Kumar is also expected to focus on raising awareness against child marriages, dowry, the Jal-Jeevan Haryali scheme related to water and greenery, and get feedback on the implementation of piped water programme. He will also address public meetings during the outreach.

Leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) said the yatra will also help revitalise the party’s workers and gauge the people’s mood. JD (U) leader Ajay Alok said Kumar’s yatras have always started from Champaran, which is associated with Gandhi. “This has been a land of change. Kumar is greatly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and that is why he too prefers to start all his yatras from Champaran.”

In June 2005, Kumar first organised Nyaya Yatra and toured the state to seek people’s support after the Centre imposed President’s rule in the state. He organised the Vikas Yatra in January 2009 and Sewa Yatra in 2011 after getting re-elected. A Dhanyavad Yatra was also undertaken to thank people. In 2013, he undertook Adhikar Yatra to press for Bihar’s special status. His Sampark Yatra in 2014 sought to energise his party cadres after he briefly ended his alliance with the BJP. Jal Jeevan Haryali Yatra was his last in 2019.