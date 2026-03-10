Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bomb threat at Ranchi court declared hoax; security stepped up

    A bomb threat email led to a panic at Ranchi civil court, claiming 14 'cyanide bombs.' After a thorough search, it was declared a hoax.

    Updated on: Mar 10, 2026 10:58 PM IST
    By Raj Kumar, Ranchi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Panic gripped Ranchi civil court on Tuesday afternoon after an email threatened to blow up the building with 14 ‘cyanide bombs’. The threat, which cited a lack of justice as the motive, forced a suspension of court proceedings for several hours before being declared a hoax.

    The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) with sniffer dogs conducts a search at civil court premises following a bomb threat in Ranchi on Tuesday (ANI PHOTO)
    The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) with sniffer dogs conducts a search at civil court premises following a bomb threat in Ranchi on Tuesday (ANI PHOTO)

    According to Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy, who led the response, sanitisation concluded around 2:30 PM after the Jharkhand Jaguar bomb disposal and dog squads comprehensively swept the premises.

    “Despite a thorough search by the Jharkhand Jaguar bomb squad following the email claiming 14 ‘cyanide bombs’ were planted, nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

    The latest scare is part of a series of hoax bomb threats targeting key government buildings in Jharkhand’s capital throughout February and March 2026. The Ranchi district collectorate received a threat on February 12, while the regional passport office at Galaxia Mall was targeted on March 6.

    Additionally, the Ranchi civil court had already faced two prior threats on February 6 and February 28, bringing the current total to three for that specific location within a month.

    “The cyber cell is now investigating, suspecting the email was sent via a virtual network to hide the sender’s identity,” DSP Soy said.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Ranchi News/Bomb Threat At Ranchi Court Declared Hoax; Security Stepped Up
    News/Cities/Ranchi News/Bomb Threat At Ranchi Court Declared Hoax; Security Stepped Up
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes