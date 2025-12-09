Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday told the assembly that a bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit would soon be set up in the state capital, underlining that the government was also contemplating bearing the cost of bone marrow transplants for thalassemia patients outside the state. Bone marrow transplant unit to be set up in Ranchi: Health min

Ansari was replying to a query raised by Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Pradeep Yadav during calling-attention proceedings on the condition of thalassemia patients in the state.

Yadav sought to know whether the government had any data on thalassemia patients and if it planned to bear the cost of bone marrow transplants, crucial for treatment. The Congress minister, in his reply, said the government did not have a clear data and was now initiating proceedings to compile the data of thalassemia patients in the state, which was likely to be finished in one month.

“The government has become serious over the issue after five children suffering from thalassemia tested HIV-positive in Chaibasa following blood transfusions,” Ansari said.

On the issue of a bone marrow transplant unit, which is the ultimate treatment for patients of thalassemia, Ansari said the state government was in the process of setting up a bone marrow transplant unit in Jharkhand.

“We have decided to set up a unit in Ranchi’s Sadar hospital for ₹7 crore. The government is also contemplating bearing the cost of bone marrow transplant of thalassemia patients, which is around ₹14 lakh, outside the state,” Ansari told the House.

‘Marandi demands CBI probe in MBBS seat counselling’

As the House proceedings started around 11 am, Leader of Opposition and BJP chief Babulal Marandi raised the issue of alleged irregularities in MBBS admissions and demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter.

“The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) is violating the Medical Counselling Committee’s guidelines. We have been receiving several complaints about the way counseling has been done. I demand the government to take cognisance of the matter and take appropriate action against the concerned officials and recommend a CBI probe,” Marandi said.