Confident of winning LS and Jharkhand assembly polls, says LoP Bauri

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition, Amar Bauri, criticised the Hemant Soren-led state government on Saturday for "failing all fronts" during his tenure.

“The state has never garnered such a bad reputation as it has now due to the misdeeds of the present government,” said Bauri, speaking to the media at the sidelines of a felicitation programme organised by the Scheduled Caste (SC) cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nirsa.

He added that if the chief minister has any remaining morals, he should resign.

“The chief minister’s name is directly associated with the stone mining case, and his MLA representative (Pankaj Mishra) is in jail,” said Bauri, emphasising that anyone holding a constitutional position must abide by the law.

“Every section of the population in the state is facing difficulties as nobody has been spared from the deception of the present government,” said Bauri, highlighting a prevailing sense of despair in the state.

He also raised concerns about the recovery of a significant sum of money from the house of Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, noting that more than clothes were seized during the recent raids.

“Not only are the common people suffering, but the government itself is also facing a lot of uncertainty due to its flawed policies,” added Bauri.

When questioned about the government’s response to central agencies, he remarked, “If they are not responding to summons and are not cooperating with the agencies, then it clearly indicates they are evading the agencies.”

Regarding the prospects of the BJP coming into power in the state in the upcoming assembly election, he said, “Though we are prepared for any moment, we are confident of winning both the parliamentary and assembly elections in the state. We aim to secure all 14 parliamentary seats and the majority of assembly seats in Jharkhand during the 2024 elections.”

Brajendra Prasad Singh, the disciplinary committee chief of the state unit of Congress, refuted allegations of corruption and misgovernance.

“Corruption peaked during the tenure of (BJP leader) Raghubar Das as the chief minister of Jharkhand. Das earned such a bad reputation that he couldn’t secure victory in the assembly election despite being the chief minister. His party had to retire him from active politics and appoint him as the governor of Chhattisgarh,” Singh said.