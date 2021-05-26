Cyclone Yaas: Thousands evacuated from low-lying places in Jharkhand

Thousands of people living in low-lying areas and makeshift houses in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum districts were evacuated to safer places ahead of Cyclone Yaas’s landfall in neighbouring Odisha and West Bengal. The districts are among the places in Jharkhand where the highest -- red alert -- has been sounded in view of the cyclone. An orange alert has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti and Gumla. The districts are likely to experience very heavy to extreme rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone.

East Singhbhum deputy commissioner Suraj Kumar said they began evacuating people from Tuesday evening. “Till now, we have evacuated more than 2,500 people from low lying and vulnerable areas and people who are living in thatched houses.” He said they have set up 241 shelter houses. Kumar added two National Disaster Response Force teams have also been deputed.

Additional collector (West Singhbhum) Ejaz Anwar said they have evacuated over 1,000 people and set up around 200 evacuation centres where food and drinking water facilities have been made available.

At least 13 trains that depart or pass through the Ranchi railway station have been cancelled in view of the cyclone.

Officials said chief minister Hemant Soren has directed alternative arrangements of electricity for hospitals and ensuring oxygen back up so that Covid patients do not suffer due to the cyclone.

Most parts of Jharkhand received light to moderate rainfall since Wednesday morning. The rainfall was expected to intensify.