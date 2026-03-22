‘Dishom Guruji Memorial’ to come up near picturesque Dhurwa Dam

The Hemant Soren government has decided to construct ‘Dishom Guruji Memorial’ in the state capital to honour former chief minister and one of the founders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Shibu Soren, across the picturesque Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi, people aware of the development said on Saturday. Dhurwa Dam Park (HT photo)

Insiders in the government said the authorities have zeroed in on Dhurwa Dam Park, owned by the state tourism department, as the location to transform it into a memorial that would be developed as an ‘integrated tribal culture complex’.

“The aim is to preserve tribal culture and identity while honouring the towering legacy of Dishom Guruji Shibu Soren, a pioneer of the country’s tribal movement and the architect of the state of Jharkhand. The Dishom Guruji Memorial will be constructed near the Dhurwa reservoir and developed as an integrated tribal cultural complex,” said an official associated with the project, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Insiders in the government said chief minister Hemant Soren and tourism minister Sudivya Kumar have already surveyed the place and given a green signal.

“The tourism department had scouted few locations in the city. But this Dhurwa Dam Park topped the list. The project is on and within few months, we could see foundation being laid for the project,” an official said.

Dhurwa Dam Park, which is spread over around four acres watching over the picturesque Dhurwa Dam, is currently under lock and keys in a dilapidated condition. The location is fit for the project due to several reasons, officials said.

“It’s next to a water body, which is neighbouring the core capital area, and is well connected with roads. The park is also a very beautiful sunset point. As this project is being designed as a major push for tourism, the location in itself would be a major attraction,” an official said.

While the project is still at design stage, sources said, it is set to have several features depicting the journey of Shibu Soren, including the fight for protection of nature, tribal rights and the separate Jharkhand movement. “It is being designed as a mix of tradition as well as modern amenities and usage of digital tools,” an official said.