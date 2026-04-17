Four naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

In a joint operation by the 209 CoBRA battalion and Jharkhand Police, a high-level Maoist squad was eliminated in the Hazaribag–Chatra border region on Friday, officials said. Encounter site in Hazaribag–Chatra border region. (HT photo)

The encounter, part of the broader “Operation KotiNeer,” resulted in the killing of four top Maoist leaders. Officials added that this marks what security experts describe as the “final chapter” of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state.

IG (CRPF) Saket Kumar Singh, IG (STF) Anoop Birtharay and IG (operation) Michaelraj S said regarding the breakthrough during a joint press conference at the police headquarters.

“Acting on intelligence inputs regarding Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) member Shahdev Mahto (Regional Committee Member) and three other armed Maoists, a joint operation was conducted yesterday by combined forces, comprising the 209 COBRA Battalion and Jharkhand Police, in the forested border region between Hazaribagh and Chatra. During the operation on April 17, 2026, at approximately 13:00 hours, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and a Maoist squad in the Khapiya area under Keredari Police Station jurisdiction. Following the encounter, a search operation was carried out, during which four bodies, four weapons, and various items of daily use were recovered so far,” the CRPF IG said.

The CRPF IG further said, “Preliminary investigations have identified the four deceased Naxalites as regional committee members Shahdev Mahto, a resident of Kuthan under Keredari police station of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand district carrying a reward of ₹15 Lakhs. He was wanted in 41 cases.”

Informing about the others, the CRPF IG said, “Others included zonal committee member Ranjit Ganjhu, a resident of Sititad under Lawalong police station area of Chatra district wanted in 9 cases and carrying a reward of ₹10 lakhs, sub-zonal committee member Natasha, a resident of Thaiparagarh under Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra wanted in 17 cases; and area commander Budhan Karmali, a resident of Godwar under Tandwa police station area of Chatra district carrying a reward of ₹1lakh and wanted in 10 cases.”

A press release issued on the occasion stated that elite units recovered a significant cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, a Colt AR-15, and an INSAS rifle.

The latest operation follows the major “Operation Megaburu” in January 2026, which saw the elimination of top leaders.

IG (Operations) Michaelraj S confirmed that the momentum has been relentless. “Since January, a total of 21 Maoists have been killed in Jharkhand alone,” he said, noting that the operations have successfully broken the command structure that once controlled the ‘Red Corridor.’

Michaelraj added that, with this operation, the Maoist squad active in the Parasnath–Lugujhumra border region between Hazaribagh and Chatra has been completely neutralised.