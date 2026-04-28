The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of two flyovers in Ranchi and gave post-facto approval to the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test Rules-2026, officials said. Jharkhand cabinet approves JTET rules, construction of two flyovers in Ranchi

The JTET rules were put on hold during the last cabinet meeting because two ministers opposed the contentious list of the optional regional language notified for each district. The approved rules identify Nagpuri as regional language for Palamu and Garhwa districts, while locals have been demanding inclusion of Magahi and Bhojpuri in the list. Similarly, people aware of the development said that the demand to include Angika for the Godda district was denied.

The first flyover will be built at Argora Chowk, connecting Harmu to Dibdih Bridge, while the second one will link Karamtoli to Science City. “The 3.804-km flyover project at Argora Chowk will cost around ₹469.61 crore, while the other one, a 3.216-km project, will cost around ₹351.14 crore,” Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) Vandana Dadel told reporters.

Among other important proposal includes approval for establishing the GEC Palamu Innovation and Incubation Centre Foundation under the Government Engineering College, Palamu.

“Four centres of excellence -– civil construction and town planning, sustainable and renewable technology, data analytics including artificial intelligence and machine learning, and robotics and automation –- will be established under the foundation, Dadel said.

The government has also decided to increase the number of beneficiaries for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme from 25 to 50 students per year. The Cabinet approved the proposal to send 20 students from Scheduled Tribes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, 14 from OBC and 6 from minorities abroad for higher education every year, the official said.