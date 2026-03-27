Ranchi, Devotees thronged temples across Jharkhand on Friday on the occasion of Ram Navami, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren offering puja at a shrine in state capital Ranchi. Jharkhand celebrates Ram Navami with festive fervour, CM Soren offers prayers at Ranchi temple

The CM, along with his wife, Kalpana Soren, visited the Shri Ram Janaki Tapovan Temple in Nivaranpur to take part in the rituals.

"Celebrating Ram Navami is a great joy for all. This grand celebration would not have been possible without the people's support and cooperation," he said.

"The respect and reverence for Lord Ram, along with the sacrifice and penance of Lord Hanuman, will surely remain enshrined in our hearts and in the atmosphere for ages to come," he added.

Soren said the beautification work of 'Tapovan Bhoomi' is underway.

"I pray to Lord Ram that this beautification work gets completed at the earliest," he said, adding that all devotees should also pray that the identity of this shrine gets strengthened.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state in view of the festival, officials said.

Surveillance has been intensified with the deployment of drones, CCTV cameras and quick response teams, they said, adding that special focus is being given to sensitive areas.

Religious processions will be taken out in most districts later in the day, while in Hazaribag and Jamshedpur, considered sensitive zones, these will be organised on Saturday, officials said.

Cities and towns have been decked in saffron flags ahead of the celebrations.

Since early morning, devotees have been making a beeline outside temples to offer prayers.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

In a post on X, Gangwar said, "May the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram truth, righteousness, sacrifice, and propriety forever illuminate the lives of all. I wish this auspicious festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity to all."

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