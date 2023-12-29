Jharkhand CM announces pension benefit for tribals, Dalits over 50

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday announced the provision of pension benefits to tribal and scheduled caste people upon reaching the age of 50. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday announced pension benefits to tribal and scheduled caste people upon reaching age of 50 (HT Photo)

He made this announcement during a state function held at the Morabadi ground in Ranchi, commemorating the completion of four years of his government.

The event witnessed a gathering of over 20,000 people from different parts of the state, including ministers, officers, and police officials.

“Adivasi and Dalit individuals will receive a pension once they turn 50. This decision is motivated by the fact that they often struggle to secure jobs at this age, and their mortality rate is high,” Soren said in Hindi.

Earlier, Soren highlighted the pension benefits provided to widows, divorcees, the physically challenged, and those reaching the age of 60.

“This is a distinctive scheme. While neighbouring states like Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh offer pension amounts ranging between ₹250 to ₹300, our government provides ₹1000 as a pension per month... Previous governments catered to 1.6 million pensioners in the last 20 years, while my government extended pension benefits to 36,200 individuals in just four years,” Soren said.

The chief minister also enumerated the achievements of his government over the past four years by presenting data.

“While the previous state government removed 11 lakh ration cards, our government issued an additional 20 lakh ration cards. We provide free Dal with food grains to the poor and have taken all measures to ensure doorstep delivery of food grains to primitive tribal groups,” he said.

During the occasion, Soren discussed his initiatives, including efforts to rescue workers stranded outside the state during the Covid-19 pandemic and the deaths of two ministers during the same period.

He highlighted schemes such as coaching programmes for primitive tribal groups to help them qualify for administrative jobs, a 75 per cent reservation for locals in private companies, increasing the number of schools of excellence from 80 to 5000, Abua Awas for those in need, distribution of two million Kisan credit cards, concerns about the Union government’s treatment of non- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states like Jharkhand, outstanding coal royalty of ₹1.36 lakh crore, rural and urban road construction, renovation of welfare department-run hostels, and ample job opportunities in the state.

In addition, Soren urged people not to worry about the education of girl children and explained the Savitri Bai Phule Yojna, designed to support their education and more.