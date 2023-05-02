CM Soren inaugurates 80 English medium schools

In first such initiative in the state, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated 80 English medium high schools which would follow the CBSE pattern of school curriculum. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren during the inauguration of eighty Schools Of Excellence across the state, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (ANI)

With a target of operating around 5,000 such schools, the CM inaugurated 80 such schools in the first phase on Tuesday. These schools would become operational from June, officials said.

Speaking at the inaugural function at one of schools of excellence in Ranchi, the chief minister said providing best education to the students of marginalised section was a priority for the government.

“School education should have been upgraded after the state formation. We are not only strengthening the education sector, we are also adding new dimensions to it. We want the children from the marginalised section to be prepared to compete with others. We plan to open around 5,000 schools. But it’s also an irony that we have around 35,000 schools in the state, but we have not been able to upgrade all of them,” the chief minister said.

As part of the scheme to open schools of excellence ideated in 2021, the education department has selected existing high schools across the state for upgrade. Besides uplifting the existing infrastructure, new buildings have been constructed at the locations with new science labs, library and facility of smart classes, officials said.

“A system has been development for transition of these schools from following the curriculum of Jharkhand Academic Council to CBSE pattern. Admissions would be taken in class one and six for the new curriculum,” an official said.

The department is identifying teachers in government schools who can teach in English medium and they would be transferred to these schools, the official added.