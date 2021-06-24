Jharkhand: Cong delegation to meet Soren to discuss issues raised by MLAs

A delegation of the Congress party would meet chief minister Hemant Soren soon and discuss issues raised by the party legislators in the party meeting here on Thursday.

The legislature party meeting came close on the heels of certain issues raised by a section of the party legislators in the public domain in the past few weeks, including the appointment of party workers in boards, corporations and 20-point programme committees.

Four MLAs, led by working president Irfan Ansari, had earlier this week also raised these issues before the central leaders.

Congress legislature party leader and rural development minister Alamgir Alam said they had earlier decided to hold legislature party meeting every month, but it could not happen due to the covid restrictions.

Alam said they would meet the chief minister with a resolution over the issues raised by the party legislators.

“The legislators put forth their issues in the meeting. We would meet the CM and put forth their grievances in the form of a resolution. There are several issues, including 27% reservation for OBCs, besides others,” he added.

When asked about clearing the merger of two former JVM (P) legislators Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, Alam said they would take it up with authorities concerned. The issue is pending in the court of assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, who is hearing the split of JVM (P) under the anti-defection law.