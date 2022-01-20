Jharkhand govt to provide Tabs to 21000 school students

In a bid to bridge the digital divide, the Jharkhand government has decided to provide tabs to around 21,000 students enrolled with the 136 residential schools run by the state’s SC/ST/OBC welfare department, social welfare minister Champi Soren said.

The proposal, which would cost around ₹26 crore, was cleared by the cabinet on Wednesday.

Soren said the move will help the students in continuing their online education from home.

“The department would also provide SIM cards and recharge facility to the students so that there is no technical glitch. Additionally, all relevant quality study material will be pre-loaded in the device,” said the minister.

As per the proposal, sources said, the department would provide SIM cards with internet and 2GB data download facility everyday. Beneficiaries include students enrolled from class 1-12.

Currently, the welfare department runs 143 residential schools, including seven Eklavya schools meant exclusively for scheduled tribe category students.

Officials said the department would soon be issuing tender for procurement of the devices so that it could be distributed within this academic session. “Even if only two months are left in this academic session, these gadgets would be used in higher classes as well. It would also have other utilities in future as in the next phase we intend to convert them into e-libraries,” said a senior official.

Internet connectivity in several rural pockets of the state is still poor.