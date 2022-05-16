Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, CA to remain in ED custody for 4 more days
RANCHI: Suspended IAS officer of Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal, and chartered accountant Suman Kumar will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for four more days, a special court in Ranchi ordered on Monday.
Suman Kumar was arrested on May 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the state’s Khunti district. Suman Kumar’s client, Jharkhand’s mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested four days later on May 11. The case relates to the period when Pooja Singhal, a 2000-batch IAS officer, was the deputy commissioner of Khunti district in 2009-2010. Singhal and Kumar have been in ED custody since their arrest.
“Remand of the two accused in custody was ending today, so the agency produced them today before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court. We moved separate applications for Singhal and Suman Kumar. We prayed for extension of remand of Singhal by nine days and additional remand of five days for Suman Kumar. The court has granted extension of remand of both by four days,” said BMP Singh, special public prosecutor, Enforcement Directorate.
Singh said the agency needed their custody because it has to investigate and verify additional “digital information” they have come across.
ED officials on Monday also questioned at least three of the four district mining officers (DMOs), who have been summoned by the agency to join the probe. Sources said DMO of Dumka, Pakur and Palamu were questioned by ED, while Sahebganj DMO has sought permission to appear the agency on a later date.
On Sunday, the agency grilled the former treasurer of the ruling JMM, Ravi Kejriwal, at its zonal office here in connection with the case. Kejriwal, once considered close to the family of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, was sacked by the party soon after forming the government was formed in 2019 for “anti-party activities”.
In October 2021, JMM legislator Ramdas Soren filed a first information report (FIR) against Ravi Kejriwal, alleging he was conspiring to topple the government in collusion with the BJP.
On Monday, JMM principal general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya distanced the party from the investigations. “We have nothing to do with it. Ravi Kejriwal is no more with the party,” he said.
BJP leader Babulal Marandi, however, took a swipe at the government. “Gradually, all involved in corruption and loot of the state will be exposed. We have nothing to say about the investigation. But we have recently seen how people (JMM leaders) reacted after this entire probe stated. Action was taken against officials, but someone else was feeling the pinch,” said Marandi.
Prime Minister offers prayers at Buddhist temple in Kushinagar
LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Buddha Purnima. He visited both --Lumbini (in Nepal), the birthplace and Mahaparinirvan temple (in Kushinagar), the place where Lord Buddha attained 'nirvana', on the same day. He, along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
Uddhav’s May 14 speech defines future Sena-BJP relation: Saamana
Hindutva was “poisonous, vicious and perverted”, indicated that there was no chance of a reconciliation between the two erstwhile partners in the future, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Monday. An editorial in the publication also said attempts to underestimate Sena would backfire on the opponents. The editorial also attacked Thackeray.
Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Sant Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE Yet another case was registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, this time by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for using the signature term of Saint Tukaram, “Tuka Mhane”, while making alleged derogatory statements on social media. The Thane police have registered the first case against the actress for her posts about nCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Nitin Gopal More, 57, a farmer and a member of the Sri Hari Bhakta Parayan organisation of warkaris claimed in his complaint that the actress misused the signature term of the abhanga written by Saint Tukaram.
Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida
Acid attack survivors, who are at present running Sheroes Hangout cafe in Agra and Lucknow, will open two kiosks in Noida. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Noida International Stadium on Tuesday. Chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and Chhanv Foundation team. Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
No cluster cases of tomato flu in Maha; no need to panic: health dept
PUNE While cases of tomato flu are currently being reported across various states in India, there are no cluster cases of the disease in Maharashtra as of now, and hence, there is no need to worry, according to the state health department. Recently, Kerala reported at least 82 cases of tomato flu in the Kollam district following which, Tamil Nadu ramped up surveillance for the disease at its border.
