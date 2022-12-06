Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

ranchi news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:03 AM IST

Representational image
Representational image
PTI |

A 20-year-old tribal man beheaded his 24-year-old cousin over a land dispute and the accused's friends took a selfie with the severed head in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Murhu area recently.

Six people, including the prime accused and his wife, were arrested on Sunday based on an FIR lodged by the deceased’s father Dasai Munda on December 2.

In the FIR, the 55-year-old said his son Kanu Munda was alone at home on December 1 as others had gone to the paddy fields for work.

On returning home in the evening, villagers told the complainant that his nephew Sagar Munda and his friends have abducted his son.

After failed attempts to trace Kanu, his father lodged the FIR the next day.

A police team headed by Khunti Sub-divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar was formed to apprehend the accused.

Following the arrest of the accused, the torso was found in Kumang Gopla forest and the head 15 km away at Dulwa Tungri area, Murhu police station officer-in-charge Chudamani Tudu said.

The officer said that the accused persons had taken selfie with the severed head.

Five mobile phones, including that of the deceased, two blood-stained sharp weapons, an axe and an SUV were seized, Tudu said.

A long-standing feud between the families of the deceased and the accused over a piece of land is stated to be the reason behind the beheading, the officer added.





