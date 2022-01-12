Jharkhand reports 4,719 new Covid-19 cases, Ranchi accounts for highest

Jharkhand reported 4,719 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 237 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The state reported 4,482 cases on Tuesday, it said.

Ranchi reported the highest number of new cases at 1,592, followed by East Singhbhum (1,160), Hazaribag (265), Deoghar (232) and Bokaro (189).

The death toll rose to 5,176 as four more persons died. All of the deaths were reported from the East Singhbhum district.

In the last 24 hours, 1,692 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 3,52,555, it said.

The state's tally of active cases rose to 29,042, it added.

Jharkhand has so far reported 3,86,773 Covid-19 cases.

The new cases were detected after testing 73,309 samples, recording a positivity rate of 6.43 per cent.