Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 4,719 new Covid-19 cases, Ranchi accounts for highest
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 4,719 new Covid-19 cases, Ranchi accounts for highest

  • The death toll rose to 5,176 as four more persons died. All of the deaths were reported from the East Singhbhum district.
In the last 24 hours, 1,692 people recovered in Jharkhand, taking the total recoveries to 3,52,555.(PTI)
In the last 24 hours, 1,692 people recovered in Jharkhand, taking the total recoveries to 3,52,555.(PTI)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

Jharkhand reported 4,719 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 237 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The state reported 4,482 cases on Tuesday, it said.

Ranchi reported the highest number of new cases at 1,592, followed by East Singhbhum (1,160), Hazaribag (265), Deoghar (232) and Bokaro (189).

The death toll rose to 5,176 as four more persons died. All of the deaths were reported from the East Singhbhum district.

In the last 24 hours, 1,692 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 3,52,555, it said.

The state's tally of active cases rose to 29,042, it added.

Jharkhand has so far reported 3,86,773 Covid-19 cases.

The new cases were detected after testing 73,309 samples, recording a positivity rate of 6.43 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 omicron coronavirus jharkhand + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out