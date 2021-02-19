Jharkhand to reopen colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls from March 1
- Classes for students studying in class 8 and above are also set to resume in schools.
The Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed schools to restart classes for eighth, ninth and eleventh grades. Besides, colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls, swimming pools, parks, sports events and training institutions shall also resume their services from March 1 with conditions. The state had already permitted classes for class 10 and class 12 from December 21, 2021.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the state disaster management authority (SDMA), which was chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren. However, restrictions on processions will remain, officials said.
The activities remained suspended since March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic-led lockdown. Cinema hall, coaching institute and swimming pool operators have been protesting over the delay in permission.
Cinema halls have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity while gatherings for fairs and sporting events have been restricted to 1,000 people.
Schools have been permitted to re-start classes for class-8, 9, and 11 from March 1 with certain Covid-19 precautions. Students would be allowed in the schools with written consents from their parents.
Higher education institutions, colleges, polytechnic would be reopened under the prescribed guideline from the University Grant Commission (UGC).
However, state Covid-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing would be mandatory for all the operations.
Jharkhand Coaching Association (JCA) welcomed the government decision. JCA secretary SD Mishra said, “We have been demanding reopening of the coaching institutes after the Centre permitted resuming operations with certain conditions in October last year.”
Jharkhand Cine Exhibitor Association (JCEA) also expressed happiness. JCEA secretary Prashant Singh said, “Almost all the states in the country had allowed cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity in October and November last year but it was pending in our state. We are happy to be given a new start.”
