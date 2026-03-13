J’khand police get hi-tech makeover: CM Soren flags off massive fleet

In a landmark move to overhaul the state’s law enforcement capabilities, CM Hemant Soren on Friday dedicated a massive police fleet of modern vehicles and infrastructure projects to the public. A fleet of over 1,400 police vehicles were flagged off by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday (HT PHOTO)

Marking the largest single-day distribution of police assets since Jharkhand’s formation,Soren flagged off 1,485 new vehicles and laid the foundation stones for state-of-the-art integrated police complexes across 12 districts.

The procurement includes 636 Bolero four-wheelers and 849 Apache motorcycles, all destined for the ‘Dial 112’ Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).

Addressing the gathering at the project launch, the CM emphasised the government’s commitment to public safety.

“Our government is dedicated to building a fear-free Jharkhand. By equipping our police force with modern technology and rapid mobility, we are ensuring that help reaches every citizen during the ‘Golden Hour’ of any emergency. These integrated stations and high-tech vehicles are not just assets; they are a guarantee of security for the common man, especially for our sisters, daughters, and the marginalized communities,” Soren said.

The newly inducted vehicles move beyond traditional patrolling. Each unit is equipped with wireless sets, GPS tracking, and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) tablets. This allows the State Command and Control Centre to track every vehicle in real-time and instantly dispatch the nearest unit to a crime scene.

During the 2025-26 fiscal alone, the department has bolstered its strength with over 900 Pulsar bikes, 50 Royal Enfield Hunters, riot intervention “Vajra” vehicles, and bulletproof “Rakshak” SUVs.

Breaking new ground in administrative efficiency, the CM laid the foundation for G+6 Integrated Police Station complexes in 12 districts, including Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur. These hubs will bring specialised units including the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Cyber Crime, SC/ST, and Women’s Police Stations under one roof.

To sharpen the state’s investigative edge, Soren also distributed appointment letters to nine newly selected scientific assistants for the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL). This move is expected to significantly reduce the backlog of criminal cases through faster, evidence-based forensics.