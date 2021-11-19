JMM threatens economic blockade against Tata group over shifting Cummins’ registered office

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislators have threatened an economic blockade of Tata group if their firm Tata Cummins continued with its plan to shift its corporate office from Jamshedpur to another state.

Two days back, JMM workers led by its legislators had held a day-long sit-in outside the gates of all Tata group production units, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Cummins.

However, Tata Cummins has said its plans to shift its registered office from Jamshedpur to Pune would not make any impact on its Jamshedpur operations or the prevailing employment scenario or other welfare work it does in the state.

Alleging that the Tata Group companies, which have had a long association with Jamshedpur, are now trying to relocate as their government came up with laws to ensure 75% of jobs go to locals, JMM legislators from Kolhan division met in Jamshedpur on Thursday where they decided to launch a major protest, besides taking up the issue with the chief minister.

“Our meeting was chaired by tribal welfare minister Champai Soren. It was decided that we will wait for 20 days. If the company does not come out with a solution, we will begin an economic blockade. We have also authorised our minister to take up the issue with the chief minister. A delegation of all MLAs and party office bearers would meet the CM over the issue,” said Ramdas Soren, a three-term legislator from Ghatsila in East Singhbhum district (Jamsedhpur).

Soren alleged that Tata Cummins has applied to change its income tax filing address from Jharkhand to Maharashtra, which is a step towards shifting its base.

“The income tax department has sought no-objection clearance from the state government. If that is done, it will change the legal jurisdiction of the company as all legal rules of this state won’t be applicable anymore over it. What if any worker has a legal issue with the company. Will he go to Maharashtra to fight any legal battle,” Soren said.

However, following the protest, Tata Cummins issued a statement categorically denying media reports about shifting its Jamshedpur operations.

“The process for the transfer of Registered Office of Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL) from Jamshedpur to Pune was initiated a few years ago to facilitate the ease of administrative operations with the Corporate Office. The shifting of the registered office will not impact the revenue, employment, and welfare opportunities for the state of Jharkhand or the city of Jamshedpur. We continue to abide by all the labour laws and other compliances, as applicable for the state of Jharkhand,” the statement said.

“We established our presence in Jamshedpur in 1993. In the last 28 years, we have created thousands of jobs in the region and supported the community. There has been significant investment in Jamshedpur operations in all these years to adopt and upgrade to advanced technologies, increase our production capacity and capability. Our commitment towards Corporate Responsibility in and around the region has positively helped uplift communities, safeguarded the environment and social welfare, which has only increased over the years,” it said.