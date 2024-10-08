Marandi launches ‘Gogo Didi Yojna’ ahead of elections in Jharkhand

In a symbolic protest against the objections raised by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) against its ‘Gogo Didi Yojna’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Babulal Marandi hit the streets on Tuesday and had forms for the scheme filled out by women. BJP state unit chief Babulal Marandi hit the streets on Tuesday and had forms for the scheme filled out by women. (HT Photo)

Announcing five major poll promises last week, the BJP introduced the Gogo Didi scheme, promising ₹2,100 per month to all women in the state. The party has pledged to transfer money to beneficiaries from the first month after coming to power.

The scheme is a counter to Hemant Soren’s government’s Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna (MMSY), implemented in August, under which ₹1000 per month is given to women aged 18-50.

Describing the forms being filled out by BJP workers as a violation of ECI rules, chief minister Hemant Soren directed deputy commissioners to take appropriate action on Monday.

The BJP, on the other hand, has hit back at the ruling JMM, saying the state government’s directive was illegal since ECI regulations come into force only after the model code of conduct is in place.

On Tuesday, the party chief took to the streets and personally oversaw the filling of forms, challenging the state government to act against him.

“There is a huge response to our scheme as people trust the BJP. On the other hand, the JMM promised ₹2000 to all women before the 2019 polls. They promised unemployment allowances of ₹5000 and ₹7000. But nothing has been delivered. If any action is to be taken, it should be against Hemant Soren for failing to fulfil these promises,” said Marandi.

Reacting to Marandi’s initiative on Tuesday, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “The forms given by the BJP are fake. Any such form should have a serial number. Even the acknowledgements they are providing do not have any serial numbers. What is the authenticity of such a form? That is why we are saying that people are being fooled by the BJP.”

Attaching an ECI release from May 2, regarding any post-poll allurement to voters, the JMM on Monday posted on social media that the BJP was violating norms by getting forms filled by women under their proposed Gogo-Didi Yojna.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party’s co-in-charge of the assembly elections, said any government action would be construed as interference in organisational work.

“All parties can conduct their activities until the model code sets in. Any interference by the state government in organisational work would be considered illegal,” Himanta had said.