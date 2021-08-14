Non-NDA parties’meet on Aug 20: Sonia invites JMM;Jharkhand CM to attend meeting

Jharkhand chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren will attend the meeting of the non-NDA parties called by the Congress party on August 20, said JMM principal secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

JMM leaders on Saturday confirmed that the party received an invitation from the office of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“Our working president would attend the meeting virtually. The JMM and the Congress are allies. Our leader will raise all the issues the country is currently facing, be it spiralling inflation or caste census or pegasus spying,” said Bhattacharya.

Chief minister Hemant Soren has been leading the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand since December 2019. He has been critical of the Centre on adequate cooperation and transparency in Covid management, including vaccines supply, besides centre-state relations, especially regarding the payment of GST dues.