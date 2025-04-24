Pahalgam terror attack: Mortal remains of IB officer reaches Ranchi for last rites

The mortal remains of Manish Ranjan, a section officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) posted in Hyderabad, and one of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, landed at Ranchi airport on Thursday. Manish Ranjan was one of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. (HT sourced photo)

The mortal remains was received by his family members and taken to Jhalda in West Bengal for the last rites, people aware of the development said.

The family of Ranjan, employed with the IB, is settled in Jhalda.

“His father retired as a teacher from a government school in Jhalda. Ranjan was always a bright student. He completed his post-graduation from Ranchi and was also posted here for around six years before he got transferred to Telangana,” said Sanjay Gupta, a family friend who was present at the airport to receive his body.

Also Read:Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan on vacation killed by terrorists in Pahalgam

“His parents were scheduled to join him for a trip to Vaishno Devi after their Kashmir visit. But his life was cut short in this barbaric incident. We hope the government gives strictest possible punishment to those behind the attack,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including leader of opposition Babulal Marandi, Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Verma paid their last respects to Ranjan at the airport.

Speaking to media persons, Marandi reiterated his demand to act against sympathisers of the terrorists.

“Such elements are present in Jharkhand as well. They should be booked and sent behind bars and only then we can weaken such forces,” said Marandi.