Family, relatives of IB officer killed in Pahalgam struck with shock, grief

A shock wave engulfed Aruhi village in Kargahar police station area of Rohtas district in south Bihar after the news of death of Manish Ranjan, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer posted at Hyderabad, killed in terrorists attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir poured in. Manish Ranjan

His family members and relatives in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are shell-shocked after hearing the news of his unfortunate death. People at his ancestral village were mourning the loss of their promising son.

Posted in Hyderabad as section officer, Manish had gone to Kashmir with his wife Jaya Mishra and 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, his close relative Dr Surendra Mishra who lives in Aurangabad said.

Manish’s father Mangalesh Kumar Mishra was a senior teacher at Jhalda in West Bengal where he had settled with the family. His grandfather, late Paras Nath Mishra, was also a teacher who lived at his house in Gaurakshani locality of Sasaram town.

Eldest of three brothers, Manish was very loving, caring and intelligent from early childhood. All in the family loved the first child of his generation, his uncle Alok Priyadarshi, who lives in Sasaram said. Priyadarshi was also to accompany Manish with his family on a Kashmir trip but could not go due to ill health.

His younger brothers Rahul Ranjan, an FCI official and Vineet Ranjan, working with the excise department in West Bengal, were inconsolable. Both of them were unable to understand how it happened.

His wife Jaya and relative Vikas Mishra were accompanying the body to Jhalda for last rites. Vikas burst into tears and disconnected the call when HT contacted him for reaction. Manish married Jaya in Ranchi in 2010. After working with the IB in Ranchi, he was posted in Hyderabad some two years back.

His close relative Ashutosh Kumar, a blood bank employee in Aurangabad said that Manish, on hearing the sound of bullets, asked the wife and children to run in opposite directions and saved them before he was shot dead by the terrorist.

“Last week, Manish had called and invited me to visit Hyderabad with my family, saying that it was a beautiful place to see and enjoy. I could not understand that it was his last call,” Ashutosh said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar while condoling deaths in the gruesome terror attack said that the news of the deaths of tourists in Pahalgam is very sad. In a message on his ‘X’ account, Kumar condemned the incident and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing for speedy recovery of the injured, Kumar said that the whole country is united against terrorism.