Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan on vacation killed by terrorists in Pahalgam

Manish Ranjan, a section officer with the Intelligence Bureau posted in Hyderabad, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. Manish Ranjan, originally hailed from Bihar, was posted in Hyderabad as Section Officer at the IB office.

“He went on LTC (to Jammu and Kashmir) with his wife and two kids…” PTI quoted the official sources as saying.

Manish Ranjan, along with his family, was among the many tourists who were present at a popular meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday when the terrorists opened fire at them.

The attack, which killed at least 26 people, was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on unarmed civilians in the valley in recent years. Most of those who lost their lives were tourists who had come to visit Kashmir. While some were on a trip with their family, some newly wed couples were on their honeymoon.

According to some reports, the terrorists singled out people and asked them to recite Islamic verses before killing them if they could not.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on Wednesday morning. He took updates about the situation on ground, first thing upon landing.

Home Minister Amit Shah also left for Jammu and Kashmir to monitor the situation on ground on Tuesday and was briefed by Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat upon his arrival, according to PTI. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, Union home secretary Govind Mohan and director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka were present at the time of the briefing.

Following the devastating attack on Tuesday, the Indian forces killed two terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

The Indian Army said the encounter broke out on Wednesday with approximately two-three terrorists attempting to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan at Baramulla's Uri Nala.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X, “Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in Baramulla.”

With ageny inputs.