Presidential poll: JMM defers decision, Soren to meet Shah

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which held a meeting of its MLAs and MPs on Saturday to decide on supporting the ruling NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on July 18, deferred its decision, even as a party legislator said chief minister Hemant Soren could meet union home minister Amit Shah before the party takes a final decision the issue.

The meeting was chaired by party president Shibu Soren and was attended by the party’s elected representatives and senior leaders.

JMM is among 17 opposition parties in the country which have nominated former Union minister Yashwant Singh as the Presidential candidae. However, the party, which claims to champion the tribal cause, is considering reviewing its decision in light of the fact that Murmu is a tribal and her election to the country’s top constitutional post is almost certain, given the numbers that are heavily stacked in favour of the NDA. Also, Murmu has a “family connection” with the Sorens.

“We have creation girevances. CM Soren would be going to Delhi and meet Amit Shah. A decision would be taken after that accordingly,” Nalin Soren, JMM legsilator and one of the seniormost leaders of the party, told reporters after the meeting. He, however, did not specify dates.

Adressing reporters after the meeting, JMM principal general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the party would take a decision in the interest of the state and the country at an opportune time.

“Today, the party held discussions over a host of issues, including poltical situation in the country and the presidential poll. We still have time. The party would take decision at the right time before the polling,” said Bhhattacharya.

Asked about CM’s plan to meet the union home minister, Bhattacharya pleaded ignorance.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the ruling JMM has 30 legislators, of which 19 belong to the Scheduled Tribe community. Besides, the party has one Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members.

JMM’s ally, the Congress, has 17 legislators, besides one Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the third constituent of the ruling alliance in the state, has one legislator. The Nationalist Congress Party and CPI(ML) have one member each in the assembly, which also has two Independents.

The opposition BJP in the state has 25 legislators, 12 Lok Sabha members and three Rajya Sabha members. One seat is vacant in Jharkhand assembly, by-election for which was conducted on Thursday and the result will be announced on Sunday.