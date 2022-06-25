Presidential poll: JMM defers decision, Soren to meet Shah
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which held a meeting of its MLAs and MPs on Saturday to decide on supporting the ruling NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on July 18, deferred its decision, even as a party legislator said chief minister Hemant Soren could meet union home minister Amit Shah before the party takes a final decision the issue.
The meeting was chaired by party president Shibu Soren and was attended by the party’s elected representatives and senior leaders.
JMM is among 17 opposition parties in the country which have nominated former Union minister Yashwant Singh as the Presidential candidae. However, the party, which claims to champion the tribal cause, is considering reviewing its decision in light of the fact that Murmu is a tribal and her election to the country’s top constitutional post is almost certain, given the numbers that are heavily stacked in favour of the NDA. Also, Murmu has a “family connection” with the Sorens.
“We have creation girevances. CM Soren would be going to Delhi and meet Amit Shah. A decision would be taken after that accordingly,” Nalin Soren, JMM legsilator and one of the seniormost leaders of the party, told reporters after the meeting. He, however, did not specify dates.
Adressing reporters after the meeting, JMM principal general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the party would take a decision in the interest of the state and the country at an opportune time.
“Today, the party held discussions over a host of issues, including poltical situation in the country and the presidential poll. We still have time. The party would take decision at the right time before the polling,” said Bhhattacharya.
Asked about CM’s plan to meet the union home minister, Bhattacharya pleaded ignorance.
In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the ruling JMM has 30 legislators, of which 19 belong to the Scheduled Tribe community. Besides, the party has one Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members.
JMM’s ally, the Congress, has 17 legislators, besides one Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the third constituent of the ruling alliance in the state, has one legislator. The Nationalist Congress Party and CPI(ML) have one member each in the assembly, which also has two Independents.
The opposition BJP in the state has 25 legislators, 12 Lok Sabha members and three Rajya Sabha members. One seat is vacant in Jharkhand assembly, by-election for which was conducted on Thursday and the result will be announced on Sunday.
-
Over ₹3 cr in cash seized from drug official in Patna
More than ₹3 crore in cash, gold and silver ornaments weighing over one kilogram, five luxury vehicles and benami property documents were seized on Saturday from the office and residential premises of a drug inspector in Bihar, according to officials of the state's Vigilance Investigation Bureau, which conducted the day-long raids. A case of disproportionate assests was lodged on Friday against the drug inspector, Jitendra Kumar, who joined the service since 2011.
-
2 Bihar cops held for role in murder of convict in Deoghar court
Two policemen from Bihar, including a sub-inspector (SI), were arrested in Jharkhand on Friday in connection with the murder of a convicted prisoner on the premises of Deoghar court on June 18, police said. The arrested policemen, identified as SI Ram Awtar Ram and constable Mohammad Tabis Khan, were part of the five-member escort team of The convict, Amit Singh which had brought him to Deoghar from Beur Central Jail in Patna, where the convict had been lodged.
-
Coal company director, ad agency owner booked for cheating
Mumbai The foreign regional registration office of the Mumbai police has lodged a cheating and forgery case against a coal company director and an advertisement agency owner for allegedly misusing the name and position of honorary consul of San Marino in India, without authorisation by the European country and the Ministry of External Affairs.
-
Guidance centres to assist FYJC aspirants with online admissions
Mumbai The state education department will operate 43 'guidance centres' across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to assist class 11 aspirants from state board schools with the online admissions to first year junior college (FJYC) from June 27. The centres, officials said, will operate on a walk-in basis in select SSC schools from 10am to 2pm every day, with three officials present at every centre to address queries from parents and students.
-
Agra: Woman thrown off 4th-floor balcony by husband, dies
A 30-year-old woman died after Ritika Singh, the deceased was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor balcony of her house by her husband and four other people, police here said on Saturday. Police have arrested three people, including the woman's husband, Akash Gautam, and booked them in sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics