Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 19, 2025, is 27.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.06 °C and 29.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.06 °C and 28.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 20, 2025
|27.31
|Few clouds
|February 21, 2025
|26.51
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|30.35
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|30.46
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|30.11
|Scattered clouds
|February 25, 2025
|29.49
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|29.42
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.