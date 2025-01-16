Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 16, 2025, is 18.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 23.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:24 PM. Ranchi weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.04 °C and 24.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 18.36 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 21.21 Overcast clouds January 19, 2025 21.43 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 24.22 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 25.67 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 26.67 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 27.24 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



