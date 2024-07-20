Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.92 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 20, 2024, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.14 °C and 30.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 162.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.14 °C and 30.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 162.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 21, 2024
|28.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|30.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|24.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 24, 2024
|24.14 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|23.22 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|30.51 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.62 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy