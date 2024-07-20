 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.92 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.92 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 20, 2024, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.14 °C and 30.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 162.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 21, 2024 28.8 °C Moderate rain
July 22, 2024 30.58 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 24, 2024 24.14 °C Light rain
July 25, 2024 23.22 °C Light rain
July 26, 2024 25.81 °C Light rain
July 27, 2024 30.51 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.52 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.27 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.66 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.27 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 34.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.62 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on July 20, 2024
Ranchi weather update on July 20, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Ranchi / Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.92 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On