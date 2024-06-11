Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 11, 2024, is 35.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.06 °C and 42.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 05:01 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.45 °C and 43.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.06 °C and 42.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 201.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|40.84 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 13, 2024
|41.23 °C
|Few clouds
|June 14, 2024
|42.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|42.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|41.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|37.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 18, 2024
|32.27 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
