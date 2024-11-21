Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on November 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on November 21, 2024, is 18.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.06 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 05:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, November 22, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.3 °C and 23.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 22, 2024 22.35 °C Sky is clear
November 23, 2024 22.53 °C Sky is clear
November 24, 2024 23.3 °C Scattered clouds
November 25, 2024 23.15 °C Broken clouds
November 26, 2024 22.95 °C Overcast clouds
November 27, 2024 23.16 °C Overcast clouds
November 28, 2024 20.98 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on November 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.53 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 24.8 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 26.74 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 23.46 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.79 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 26.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 22.31 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on November 21, 2024
