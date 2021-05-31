Restrictions may ease post June 3, CM seeks suggestions for Unlock-1

After over five weeks of lockdown-like restrictions across the state in wake of ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, residents can expect some relaxation as chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday sought people’s opinion on opening up of economic activities underlining that the state goverment was now also focusing on livelihood besides saving people’s lives.

Taking to social media platform Twitter on Monday, chief minister Hemant Soren said, “Friends, how should the unlock-1 be like? We have been able to control the second wave with your help duri g the Swasthya Suraksha Saptah. In this battle for life and livelihood, now our focus is on livelihood. So please send your suggestions about how unlock-1 should actually be.”

Reservations in varying measures were introduced in the state from April 22, rechristened as Swasthya Suraksha Sapthah (lockdown), as the state started witnessing a huge jump in daily positive cases.

From May 16, stricter measures were introduced, including ban on interdistrict and interstate public transport, minimum attendance at social functions like marriage and cremations, besides making it mandatory for every vehicle owner to have an e-pass for travel except emergency economic activities. The restrictions will be in place till June 3.

Following the CM’s tweet, several suggestions started pouring, both from ruling parties as well as Opposition, besides general people on social media.

Former chief minister and BJP vice president Raghubar Das suggested opening of shops such as stationery, shoes, garment shops and salons on roster basis. “Similar to hardware and building material shops, shops under these categories could also be allowed to open, atleast for two days in a week. The government can categorise them under different groups and be allowed to work on rotation basis for 2-3 days in a week,” said Das.

Jharkhand spokesperson Alok Dubey said state unit chief and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon discussed the possibilities and the party was of the view that the state needs to tread cautiously and balance life and livelihood as the danger is still not over.

“We have been able to contain the spread but threat still prevails so there is need to be cautious. However, we also need to think to livelihood as well. Till now few shops under essential category are allowed to open till 2 pm. Shops under other categories could also be allowed to open. The timings for ships could also be extended till 6pm from the current cut off of 2pm,” added Dubey.

Former president of Jharkhand chamber or commerce and industry Kunal Ajmani suggested that the state could give relaxation from getting e-paas to those who have taken movie vaccine and their certificates could be considered as e-paas for travel.

“Also commercial and industrial units who get all of their employees vaccinated can be allowed to function,” added Ajmani.