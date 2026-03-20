Ranchi, Security was beefed up across Jharkhand in view of Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami, officials said on Friday. Security beefed up across Jharkhand for Eid, Ram Navami

CCTV cameras, drones, and security personnel equipped with video cameras are being deployed at key locations to monitor gatherings, they said.

Eid al-Fitr and the tribal festival Sarhul will be celebrated on Saturday, while Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 27.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a high-level meeting with senior officials, asked them to ensure that all festivals are celebrated peacefully. The CM directed the officials to take action against any attempt to disrupt law and order during these festivals.

Manjunath Bhajantri, Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, said, "In light of the instructions given by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to strengthen law and order and security arrangements during the upcoming festivals, a meeting was organised. All officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions to maintain adequate preparedness in advance to handle any situation."

"I have directed the officials to identify sensitive and crowded areas, and special vigilance should be exercised there, with the deployment of sufficient magistrates and police personnel," the DC said.

"To ensure strict compliance with the directives, officials have been directed to conduct physical verification of the routes for processions and shobha yatras. In addition, they have been ordered to keep special monitoring of social media and other digital platforms to counter any provocative, objectionable, or rumour-spreading posts, videos, or messages," said SSP Ranchi Rakesh Ranjan.

In Dhanbad, more than 30 sensitive places have been identified. To counter any untoward incidents during the processions and shobha yatras, Quick Response Teams have been deployed at these places, said Dhanbad City SP Ritvik Shrivastav.

"I have appealed to everyone to celebrate the festival while maintaining mutual brotherhood and social harmony, and not to pay attention to any kind of rumours. Immediately inform the administration about any suspicious activity," said Deputy Commissioner East Singhbhum Karn Satyarthi.

City SP Jamshedpur Kumar Shivashish stated that Adequate police deployment is being put in place, and anti-social elements will be kept under surveillance. Participation in processions under the influence of intoxicants will be prevented, and the administration will deal strictly with those attempting to spoil the communal atmosphere.

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