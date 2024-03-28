Sita Soren demands probe into husband Durga’s death

Former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Sita Soren, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 19 and was declared the party’s candidate from Dumka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on March 24, on Thursday demanded a probe into the death of her husband, Durga Soren. Sita Soren addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters after landing in Jharkhand for the first time since joining the party (ANI)

Sita on Thursday addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters after landing in Jharkhand for the first time since joining the party in the presence of Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bouri and BJP state spokesperson Pratul Nath Shahdeo.

“I had been demanding a probe into my husband’s death... I had also asked Hemant Ji for the same...But my words were never heard. My husband’s death is still under suspicion...a conspiracy,” she said.

She said it was her personal decision to join the BJP after feeling neglected in the JMM, which she had joined thinking of it as her family party after her husband’s death.

“I had joined JMM to fulfil my husband’s dream, but I remained neglected... I know how I brought up my children...Until Baba (Shibu Soren) was fit, he used to take care of me, but after he became old and ill, he became unable to take care of me,” she said.

She said her repeated demand to establish a statue of her husband Durga Soren at Jama More was not fulfilled. Apart from this, she said it disturbed her when Kalpana Soren, starting her political career from Giridih, named every martyr except her husband, Durga Soren, who struggled for Jharkhand with a dream to ensure justice for the tribals, backward classes, minorities, and all.

Sita Soren said that JMM had become a party of middlemen and brokers and deviated from the original principles of the party.

Asked how she will face the senior JMM leader who also plans to contest the election from Dumka on the ideology of Durga Soren, she said all those are pretending. “Whoever will be my rival, only the lotus will bloom from there,” she said.

She said only the BJP can develop the country and the state.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, the flag of India has risen high in the country and the world. The pride of the country has increased. India’s economy has become strong. Villages, poor farmers, Dalits, and backward women are all joining the mainstream of development,” she said.

She said the resolve of the Modi government in the field of women empowerment is being fulfilled.

“A provision of 33% reservation was made for women. Today, women from the tribal community hold the highest posts in the country,” she added.

Reacting to Sita Soren’s statements, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “She is speaking the language of Nishikant Dubey. Nishikant had already said all these things seven days ago. I will not comment on her statement.”