Soren writes to PM Modi; urges release of pending 1.36 lakh cr dues to Jharkhand

ByVishal Kant
Sep 25, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Soren reiterated that the state government’s demand detailing the outstanding dues are the state’s rightful demands, adding that these are only for justice and not privileges

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the central government to release funds payable to the state exchequer from coal companies operating in the state.

The chief minister further underlined that the outstanding amount could help the state in providing better facilities in all sectors. (ANI file photo)
The chief minister further underlined that the outstanding amount could help the state in providing better facilities in all sectors. (ANI file photo)

Soren reiterated that the state government’s demand detailing the outstanding dues are the state’s rightful demands, adding that these are only for justice and not privileges.

The development assumes significance as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government has been pursuing this issue ever since it came to power in 2019.

Soren had written a similar letter to the prime minister in 2022, seeking Centre to pay 1.36 lakh crore.

“Neither we are seeking special status like the alliance states of BJP, nor are we demanding a major portion of central budget. We are just demanding what is our right. Our demand is for justice, and not of special status. People of Jharkhand have struggled long for a separate state and now we want a just use of our rights and resources,” Soren said.

The chief minister further underlined that the outstanding amount could help the state in providing better facilities in all sectors including education, health and infrastructure to the tribals and the moolvasis (original inhabitants) of the state in consonance with their identity and customary practices.

Soren said the Centre should take a decision on it soon and become a partner in the development of Jharkhand.

“We will fight for our rights, come what may. It’s the duty of every individual born in Jharkhand to fight for the rights of the state. We will stay united, claim our rightful demands and realise them as was done by our ancestors,” Soren said.

