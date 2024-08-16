Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that recruitments for 35,000 posts will be completed by October this year. Recruitment for 35,000 posts by October: Jharkhand CM(ANI)

The CM was addressing the 78th Independence Day function at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.

"Our government's first priority is to link youths of the state with employment," he said.

The CM claimed that his government has made thousands of recruitments during its tenure.

"The recruitment process is underway for 35,000 posts including excise constable, constable, assistant professor and women supervisors through Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, which will be completed by October 2024," he said.

In a bid to boost employment opportunities in the state, memorandum of understandings (MoU) have been inked with five industrial units, which would draw investment of about ₹4,000 crore and provide direct and indirect job opportunities to 6,000 people, he said.

"More than two lakh young men and women have got employment in the private sector by taking advantage of the training programmes run by the state government," Soren said.

The CM said his government reached out to every village and house in the past four and a half years and tried to solve their issues.

"We made policies and schemes keeping in mind the needs of every section of the society and implemented them," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition without taking any name, the CM said, "Some anti-development forces motivated by vested interests made nefarious attempts to create problems in the path of Jharkhand's development. But, due to faith and trust of the people, we faced every challenge and the opponents could not succeed in their designs."

The CM said his government is providing three-room houses to the poor under the Abua Awas Yojana, universal pension benefits to 36 lakh people and ration to additional 20 lakh people.

Soren said that the government has also initiated an ambitious Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY), under which women in the age group of 21 to 50 years will be provided financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month.

The scheme will benefit 48 lakh women in the state, he said.

Later, he posted on X, "A record 36.70 lakh sisters have been registered successfully till 12 noon on Thursday under the scheme."

The registration of 20.40 lakh beneficiaries has been verified and approved till now, he said.

"The state-wide camp which was scheduled to conclude today has now been extended till August 18," he wrote further.

Soren said his government is also working for the development of education.

"Over 4,041 Panchayat level schools will be upgraded to model schools in the next two years," he said.

The CM said that his government has started a healthcare scheme 'Mukhyamantri Abua Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, under which health insurance of ₹15 lakh per family per year will be provided to the beneficiaries.