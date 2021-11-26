Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Suspected Maoists damage under-construction police station in Jharkhand
Suspected Maoists damage under-construction police station in Jharkhand

ByHT Correspondent

Suspected Maoists attacked and partially damaged an under-construction police station at Kurumgarh in Jharkhand’s Vimla district on Thursday night, a police officer said on Friday.

“No one was hurt in the incident which happened around midnight. The building has been partially damaged. It is a new building being constructed of the Kurumgarh police station at a new location which is around three kilometers from its current location,” said A V Homkar, the inspector general (operations) of the Jharkhand Police.

The attack came as a three-day bandh called by Maoists across four states from November 23 to 25 ended.

Suspected Maoists earlier blew up rail tracks in the Latehar and West Singhbhum districts of the state, disrupting traffic for several hours during the one-day Bharat Bandh on November 20.

