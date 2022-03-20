Zonal Commander of banned extremist outfit, wanted by NIA arrested in Jharkhand
Most wanted Maoist Zonal Commander Bhikhan Ganjhu and his close aide Rahul Munda were arrested from Ranchi on Sunday, informed the police.
According to the police, Ganjhu was Zonal Commander in the banned terrorist outfit namely Triteeya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) having ₹10 lakh bounty on his head with 26 cases registered against him.
He is also wanted by NIA for smuggling of arms and ammunitions to Maoist and gangsters with help of the Naga underground, the police records stated, said the police, adding that he was highly active in coal belt areas of Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Chatra, and other joining districts.
"Arresting him was not easy as he didn't leave many traces behind. But due to the sustained efforts of the police and information system, we got information about him. A team under the leadership of the City Superintendent of Police was formed and he was finally arrested. His arrest is very important because he is the top brass of TSPC and we are hopeful to nab more caders after his interrogation," said Surendra Kumar Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police in Ranchi.
In 2019, NIA registered case against him Under sections 414, 467, 468, 471 and 474 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 25(1)(a), 25(1A), 25(1AA), 25(1-B)(a) 26, 29 and 35 of the Arms Act and sections 16, 17, 18, 18B & 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
NIA's step came after the interdiction of five sophisticated weapons on February 7, 2019, by Bihar police, including 'Under Barrel Grenade Launchers' and a large number of AK-47 ammunition being smuggled allegedly from the Myanmar border with the help of some Naga undergrounds to be supplied to Maoists and gangsters in the country.
