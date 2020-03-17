e-paper
Randhawa launches health scheme for co-op banks, societies

Randhawa, who is also the chairman of Bhai Ghanhya Trust, said the trust had signed an agreement with the New India Assurance Company and MD India Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd for implementation of the Bhai Ghanhya Sehat Sewa Scheme for 2020-21.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
CHANDIGARH

Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday launched the Bhai Ghanhya Sehat Sewa Scheme (BGSSS) for members of cooperative societies and staff of cooperation department, besides account holders of state cooperative banks.

Randhawa, who is also the chairman of Bhai Ghanhya Trust, said the trust had signed an agreement with the New India Assurance Company and MD India Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd for implementation of the Bhai Ghanhya Sehat Sewa Scheme for 2020-21. As per the agreement, premium for main member is ₹2,714, and premium for each dependent is ₹679, including goods and services tax.

He said 1.42 lakh members had already enrolled under this scheme and those who had not yet applied for enrolment may contact the concerned cooperative societies/ cooperative institutions immediately. The scheme is meant to provide health services to the members and employees (serving as well as those who have served at any point of time or retired) of the eligible cooperative societies.

Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra and officials of the two insurance companies were among present.

