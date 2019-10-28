e-paper
Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar attends brother’s funeral in Unnao

Several BJP leaders, including MP Sakshi Maharaj, attend the last rites

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj with Kuldeep Sengar at the Pariyar Ghat of Unnao district on Monday morning.
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj with Kuldeep Sengar at the Pariyar Ghat of Unnao district on Monday morning. (Sughar Singh / HT)
         

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA (Bangarmau) Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, performed his younger brother Manoj Sengar’s last rites at the Pariyar Ghat of Unnao on Monday morning, in the presence of several senior leaders of the saffron party and his supporters.

His other brother Atul Singh, lodged at the Lucknow jail on the charge of murdering the father of the woman identified as the Unnao rape victim, was also present at the funeral.

Both were granted a 72-hour parole to perform their brother’s last rites.

Manoj, who passed away in Delhi on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest, was also named as an accused in the FIR lodged against 10 people in connection with the accident in Rae Bareli in which the Unnao rape victim was critically injured. He was stationed in Delhi to follow up on the various court cases involving his brother Kuldeep Sengar.

His body was brought to his native village, Makhi in Unnao, late on Sunday night.

Among those from the BJP who attended the funeral were MP Sakshi Maharaj, MLAs Pankaj Gupta, Abhijeet Singh Sanga, Anil Singh and Bambalal Diwakar, chairman of the Unnao Cooperative Bank Hari Sahay Mishra Madan, along with almost all the office bearers of Unnao BJP.

Sakshi Maharaj, Anil Singh and district BJP president Shrikant Katiyar were also seen weeping at the ghat.

To recall, Sengar was expelled from the BJP earlier this year after the family of the Unnao rape victim blamed him for the accident in Rae Bareli in which she and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her close relatives lost their lives. The MLA has been in jail since April last year on the charge of raping the woman.

Sengar’s lawyer filed for parole on Sunday, seeking the court’s permission for him to attend Manoj’s cremation.

The family carried the body to the Pariyar Ghat accompanied by hundreds of supporters. Kuldeep Sengar arrived there about two hours after the body reached. Cops had to struggle to clear the way for him, as he walked towards the body.

Later, the MLA lit the pyre and participated in the condolence meet, which was attended by hundreds.

Responding to sloganeering from his supporters, Sengar said that “he would not give up and would emerge victorious”.

The Delhi police, which later took him back to Tihar Jail, also escorted him to his ancestral house in Makhi village, where he spent around 45 minutes meeting visitors.

Among the visitors was UP assembly speaker Hridaya Narayan Dixit, who is also MLA from Bhagwantnagar -- a seat left by Kuldeep Sengar for him in the 2017 assembly elections. Sengar had then contested and won from Bangarmau.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 18:19 IST

