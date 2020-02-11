e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Rape survivor’s father shot dead in Firozabad; 3 cops suspended for negligence

Rape survivor’s father shot dead in Firozabad; 3 cops suspended for negligence

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA The father of a rape survivor was shot dead by two bike-borne men in Firozabad on Monday, police officials said. The victim’s family alleged that the man accused of raping the deceased’s minor daughter last year was behind the attack.

Taking strong view of negligence by police, inspector-general (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh suspended three cops. Besides, a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on the absconding accused, Achhman Upadhyay, who allegedly raped the girl and shot her father dead.

The IG reached Firozabad on Tuesday and interacted with family members of the deceased. He promised prompt action to nab the culprit who was already carrying a reward of Rs 15,000.

“Initial probe found negligence on part of KD Sharma, in-charge of police station in Firozabad, Lokendra Singh, SHO at Shikohabad and Ashesh Kumar, incharge of Kotla police outpost who failed in performing duties. All these cops are suspended,” stated the IG.

Family members of the deceased alleged that man involved in the killing was the one who was also accused in the rape of their daughter last year in August. But he had been absconding despite attachment of his property and reward declared on him, they added.

“The deceased aged about 45 years was shot in Firozabad around 8pm by two bike-borne assailants on Monday night. The incident took place in Tilak Nagar and assailants fled from the spot,” informed Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad.

Family members lodged FIR against Achhman Upadhyay alias ‘Chotu’, 25, along with two others.

“Upadhyay was also accused in a case registered under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and Pocso Act at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad district for alleged rape of minor daughter of the man killed on Monday,” stated SSP (Firozabad).

top news
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s stunning victory
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s stunning victory
‘That’s Janta Ka CM’: AAP tweets Kejriwal photo after ‘landslide victory’
‘That’s Janta Ka CM’: AAP tweets Kejriwal photo after ‘landslide victory’
Verdict on ‘terrorist tag’ for Kejriwal out, says AAP after Delhi landslide win
Verdict on ‘terrorist tag’ for Kejriwal out, says AAP after Delhi landslide win
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win
In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win
Yashwant Sinha congratulates his old party for its showing in Delhi polls
Yashwant Sinha congratulates his old party for its showing in Delhi polls
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities