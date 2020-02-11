Rape survivor’s father shot dead in Firozabad; 3 cops suspended for negligence

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:41 IST

AGRA The father of a rape survivor was shot dead by two bike-borne men in Firozabad on Monday, police officials said. The victim’s family alleged that the man accused of raping the deceased’s minor daughter last year was behind the attack.

Taking strong view of negligence by police, inspector-general (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh suspended three cops. Besides, a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on the absconding accused, Achhman Upadhyay, who allegedly raped the girl and shot her father dead.

The IG reached Firozabad on Tuesday and interacted with family members of the deceased. He promised prompt action to nab the culprit who was already carrying a reward of Rs 15,000.

“Initial probe found negligence on part of KD Sharma, in-charge of police station in Firozabad, Lokendra Singh, SHO at Shikohabad and Ashesh Kumar, incharge of Kotla police outpost who failed in performing duties. All these cops are suspended,” stated the IG.

Family members of the deceased alleged that man involved in the killing was the one who was also accused in the rape of their daughter last year in August. But he had been absconding despite attachment of his property and reward declared on him, they added.

“The deceased aged about 45 years was shot in Firozabad around 8pm by two bike-borne assailants on Monday night. The incident took place in Tilak Nagar and assailants fled from the spot,” informed Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad.

Family members lodged FIR against Achhman Upadhyay alias ‘Chotu’, 25, along with two others.

“Upadhyay was also accused in a case registered under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and Pocso Act at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad district for alleged rape of minor daughter of the man killed on Monday,” stated SSP (Firozabad).