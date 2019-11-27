Rashm Thackeray: Sena’s supporter-in-chief

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:39 IST

In his several battles to the post of chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has always had support in the form his politically astute wife, Rashmi. Within the party circles, Rashmi, who is referred as ‘vahinisaheb’, is said to be the Sena boss’ key adviser.

Born into a middle-class household in suburban Dombivli, 45km from Bandra’s Kala Nagar, Rashmi got married to Uddhav in 1988. The youngest of the three daughters-in-law, she was close to Uddhav’s mother Meenatai. Party insiders said Rashmi had observed maasaheb, as Meenatai was referred to by Sena workers and leaders, and took up the role gradually after the matriarch’s death in September 1995. Sena insiders say Rashmi prefers to stay in the background, but is in the know of everything. Sena deputy leader Neelam Gorhe said women party workers and leaders often meet Rashmi. “Women are not able to articulate in front of Uddhavji, at times. But they can have a free dialogue with her. She gives us space, and also understands what women workers want from the party. Also, as she comes from a middle-class background, there is an ease,” said Gorhe.

She is well-versed with the party. “From a young daughter-in-law to a major force in the family, she has come a long way. She is also an organisational thread between many leaders within the party and even outside,” a Sena leader said. Rashmi is also said to be ambitious and she wanted Uddhav, a late entrant in politics, to take up the reins of the state in 1999, if the party returned to power. Thackeray, Aaditya and Rashmi are known to have discuss major decisions.

Insiders said she also pushed for Aaditya’s name as the deputy chief minister in case a BJP-Sena government would have been formed. One of the driving forces behind Thackeray accepting the role of chief minister of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is said to be Rashmi.