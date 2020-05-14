e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Reach out to Covid-19 positive youth in Riyadh, HP CM urges external affairs minister 

Reach out to Covid-19 positive youth in Riyadh, HP CM urges external affairs minister 

Manoj Kumar, son of Duni Chand of Tour Jajar village in Mandi district, who is working in Riyadh, was tested positive for Covid-19. After being discharged from hospital there, he was abandoned by the company he was working for

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to take up the matter of extending help to a Covid-19 positive youth from Mandi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the embassy officers there.

Manoj Kumar, son of Duni Chand of Tour Jajar village in Mandi district, who is working in Riyadh, was tested positive for Covid-19. After being discharged from hospital there, he was abandoned by the company he was working for.

In a telephonic conversation with the external affairs minister, the CM said that the man was in distress as he was not being provided food and medication and urged him to provide all assistance to Kumar.

Earlier, Thakur , in a video call with Kumar, had assured him that all possible help would be extended to him.

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In