Realtor among 4 detained in Hindu outfit leader murder case

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:54 IST

LUCKNOW: Four people including a realtor and a businessman have been taken into custody in connection with the sensational murder of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha (VHM) head Ranjeet Bachchan, said police officials privy to the investigation.

Officials said that all four of them were taken into custody on Tuesday night and were questioned for several hours. They said three people including the property dealer were taken in custody from Bachchan’s native district Gorakhpur while the businessman was detained from the adjoining district of Rae Bareli.

“All four suspects are still in the custody and are being further quizzed”, they added.

“Police are facing problem to zero in on the exact cause behind Bachchan’s murder as he had several disputes and rivals due to his involvement in multiple things like dealing in real estate, fixing marriages and providing jobs as well. He was also into the family feud over his two marriages,” said an additional SP rank official associated with the probe.

He said that three people, picked from Gorakhpur were being quizzed in connection with Bachchan’s property disputes while Rae Bareli businessman was being questioned in connection with dispute related to fixing of one of his family member’s marriage.

The official said the Gorakhpur realtor and his two associates had strong motive to eliminate Bachchan but so far there were no concrete evidences against him to prove his involvement. He said that the police team was further verifying their links with a criminal gang of Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, one police team of crime branch has been camping in Agra after CCTV footages showed two suspected shooters fleeing towards west Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime.

Besides, two teams of UP Special Task Force (STF) are also trying to identify the suspected shooters to nab the mastermind behind the murder.

Bachchan, 40, president of VHM and a resident of Gorakhpur, was on a morning walk along with his maternal cousin, Aditya Srivastava, when a man fired at them on the pavement of the Globe Park in Hazratganj at around 6.15 am. The attacker had fled after firing at Ranjeet’s face, killing him on the spot. His cousin was injured in the shooting.