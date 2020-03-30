Relief camps set up to accommodate migrant labourers on move in Haryana

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 01:07 IST

Following the reports of mass movement of migrant labourers from Haryana, the state government has directed the district administrations of different districts to create temporary shelter homes for these labourers.

On Saturday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued the direction to all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to take immediate steps to check the movement of migrant labourers, especially those from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, from the state. The administrations of border districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat, have been told to seal the borders with Uttar Pradesh to check the movement of labourers, and make appropriate arrangements for setting up the medical, shelter and food facilities for the migrant workers working in the state.

Amid a nationwide lockdown, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, many migrant labourers working in different parts of Haryana have set on foot to reach their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The Panipat administration has decided to set up over 97 temporary shelter homes with the capacity of about 35,000 people.15 temporary shelter homes with capacity of around 5,000 people have already been set up and the remaining will be ready to use in next 24 hours, Panipat DC Hema Sharma said.

“These shelter homes, that will remain open 24X7, have been set up at various education institutions, community centres, gurdwaras and dharamshalas,” she added.

Also, nodal officers have been appointed in all the districts to ensure the functioning of these homes remain hassle-free.

Yamunanagar DC Mukul Kumar said, “We have decided to set up at least 10 shelter homes for the labourers coming from other districts and they will be provided all the necessary facilities.”

The DC, however, said that the strict instructions have been issued to all the factory owners in the district to provide all facilities to their labourers and not ask them to vacate their accommodations, even if they do not pay the rent.