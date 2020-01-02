Relief for gyms, fitness centres as DDA eases norms

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:30 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority on Thursday approved the final modifications for an amendment in the Master Plan to provide relief to fitness centres and gyms operating in residential areas from sealing. It said it will finally develop 32 slum clusters in the city on lines of Kathputli Colony.

“It has been decided that from the date of notification, new fitness and wellness centres shall only be allowed to operate on ground floors and basements in residential areas and mixed use streets,” a statement issued by the DDA on Thursday stated.

Besides, fitness centres, including gymnasiums, yoga and meditation centres, and wellness centres that have come up after April 12, 2008, will be allowed to continue to operate from these areas, it said.

The amendments were approved in a meeting headed by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of the landowning agency.

“The approved proposal will now be sent to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration and final notification,” the statement said.

In October this year, the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee had told DDA and municipal corporations to seal fitness centres (including gyms and yoga centres) that have come up in non-commercial areas after August 12, 2008, which is the cut-off date as per the MPD. However, gym-owners approached the apex court for relief, after which the amendments were proposed.

Meanwhile, DDA, on lines of Kathputli Colony, will now finally develop 32 slum clusters in the city on public-private partnership model.

“Authority approved in-situ redevelopment of JJ clusters on PPP mode as per PMAY guidelines and amendments in MPD-2021 to allow fitness, wellness, yoga centres, gymnasiums in residential areas,” Baijal tweeted on Thursday.