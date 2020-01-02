e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cities / Relief for gyms, fitness centres as DDA eases norms

Relief for gyms, fitness centres as DDA eases norms

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority on Thursday approved the final modifications for an amendment in the Master Plan to provide relief to fitness centres and gyms operating in residential areas from sealing. It said it will finally develop 32 slum clusters in the city on lines of Kathputli Colony.

“It has been decided that from the date of notification, new fitness and wellness centres shall only be allowed to operate on ground floors and basements in residential areas and mixed use streets,” a statement issued by the DDA on Thursday stated.

Besides, fitness centres, including gymnasiums, yoga and meditation centres, and wellness centres that have come up after April 12, 2008, will be allowed to continue to operate from these areas, it said.

The amendments were approved in a meeting headed by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of the landowning agency.

“The approved proposal will now be sent to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration and final notification,” the statement said.

In October this year, the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee had told DDA and municipal corporations to seal fitness centres (including gyms and yoga centres) that have come up in non-commercial areas after August 12, 2008, which is the cut-off date as per the MPD. However, gym-owners approached the apex court for relief, after which the amendments were proposed.

Meanwhile, DDA, on lines of Kathputli Colony, will now finally develop 32 slum clusters in the city on public-private partnership model.

“Authority approved in-situ redevelopment of JJ clusters on PPP mode as per PMAY guidelines and amendments in MPD-2021 to allow fitness, wellness, yoga centres, gymnasiums in residential areas,” Baijal tweeted on Thursday.

top news
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities