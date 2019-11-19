e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Remove encroachments near major hospitals: HC

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:41 IST

Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police (Lucknow) and other authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to comply with the earlier order to remove encroachments near major hospitals of the city and submit a report within two weeks.

If this was not done, appropriate order will be issued for personal appearance of the home secretary of the state on December 6, the next date of listing the case, the court warned.

A division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Alok Mathur passed the order on Monday on a public interest litigation (PIL) raising the issue of encroachments on roadsides in front of hospitals.

On May 3, the court had directed the committee, constituted by the district magistrate, to remove encroachments near Balrampur Hospital, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the Civil Hospital so that movement of general traffic and ambulances remains smooth.

It had also asked the authorities to submit an action taken report.

Till Monday, neither the encroachments were removed at the places mentioned in the aforesaid order, as had been directed by the court nor the committee, which had been constituted, submitted its report, the court said.

“Therefore, we further direct the district magistrate concerned as well as all the members of the committee, including the senior superintendent of police (Lucknow) to take appropriate steps to comply with the earlier order of this court and submit its report by filing an affidavit of compliance within a period of two weeks from Tuesday, failing which, this court will pass appropriate orders for personal appearance of the home secretary, government of UP, at Lucknow, on the next date of listing,” it added.

Earlier, the petitioner had pointed out that there was traffic blockage due to encroachments near these hospitals. “Sometimes ambulances with patients, even after reaching near the hospitals, cannot take the patients into the hospitals in time due to the encroachments,” he had stated. - MANOJ KUMAR SINGH

top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities